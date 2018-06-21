  • Florida police officer shot in deadly standoff is breathing on his own, sources say

    By: Jason Kelly, WFTV.com

    ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando, Florida, police officer who was shot in the head earlier this month during a deadly standoff at an apartment complex is now breathing on his own, sources told WFTV.

    Police said Gary Lindsey Jr. shot Officer Kevin Valencia, who has been hospitalized since the June 10 shooting. During a 20-hour standoff, Lindsey shot and killed four children – two of whom were his own – before killing himself, police said.

    A Mass will be celebrated at Orlando's St. James Cathedral on Saturday for the children, who ranged in age from 1 to 12. The Mass is open to the public.

    Click here to donate to Valencia’s family.

    Click here to donate to the children’s family.

