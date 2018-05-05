0 Florida policeman who lost both legs walks at daughter's graduation

After losing both of his legs after a horrific motorcycle accident last year, a Florida policeman walked on new prosthetic limbs during his daughter’s college graduation Thursday night, WTVJ reported.

By walking with his daughter during graduation ceremonies at the University of South Florida in Tampa, Miami-Dade police Maj. Ricky Carter fulfilled a promise he made after the 23-year veteran of the force was seriously hurt on May 7, 2017.

“Just a year ago, I didn’t think he would be here,” Carter’s daughter, Jennifer Carter, told WTVJ. “To see him stand again felt like old times. It was the best feeling ever."

Ricky Carter was riding his personal motorcycle on I-75 when he crashed into the guardrail.

"I can recall waking up in a hospital bed and seeing broken arms, so I’m trying to move my legs under the covers and my legs aren’t cooperating with the moves I’m trying to make,” he told WTVJ. “So, I lift off the covers and see that I don’t have any legs.”

Carter vowed to learn to walk again for his daughter’s graduation. He spent hours in physical therapy and struggled to reach his goal

"I didn’t know how difficult this journey was going to be,” Carter told WTVJ. “I had no clue.”

But Carter overcame the pain and the struggles and provided his daughter with a memorable moment at the Sun Dome.

“She propelled me to get to what I achieved today. She’s been my motivation," Carter told WTVJ. “I want to be the best man that I can be for her. I (needed) to do this to show her that life has no limitations. That we can still chase our dreams. So, don’t let obstacles or hurdles in your way define you."

A GoFundMe page was started for Carter three days after his accident. So far, it has raised more than $86,000.

