CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. - Update:

Dayanna Volitich, the Florida social studies teacher who allegedly hosted a white nationalist podcast, has submitted a letter of resignation, according to WTSP in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Assistant Superintendent Mike Mullen told CNN that the district received an email indicating that Volitich had resigned.

The resignation is reportedly not final until the school board accepts the resignation when it convenes on April 10.

A Florida school district removed a middle school teacher who reportedly hosted a white nationalist podcast, the Tampa Bay Times reported Monday. The teacher, meanwhile, said through her attorney that she "employed political satire and exaggeration,” and that there was “no truth” to the views expressed.

The Citrus County School District announced Sunday that Dayanna Volitich, 25, a social studies teacher at Crystal River Middle School, has been removed from the classroom while it conducts an investigation.

The investigation comes after a Huffington Post report Saturday that alleged Volitich hosted a podcast called “Unapologetic” under the alias of “Tiana Dalichov.”

In a Feb. 26, podcast, “Dalichov” bragged that she kept her ideology a secret from school administrators and discussed white nationalism in her classroom, the Huffington Post reported.

Volitich could not be reached for comment. However, in a statement released by her attorney, she did not deny operating the podcast, NBC News reported.

She insisted, however, that her commentary was “for the purpose of attracting listenrs and followers, and generating conversation about the content discussed between myself and my guests."

In the statement, reported by NBC News, Volitich said she never revealed her political views to her students.

"The views 'Tiana Dalichov' espouses do not pervade my professional career," she said in the statement released by her attorney. "As an adult, my decisions are my own, and my family has nothing whatsoever to do with my social media accounts or my podcast.

“From them, I humbly ask for forgiveness, as it was never my intention to cause them grief while engaging in a hobby on my personal time."

Crystal River Middle School, located about 80 miles north of Tampa, is nearly 90 percent white, according to the National Center for Education Statistics.

Volitich became certified to teach in Florida in July 2016, according to state records. She graduated from Ohio State University in 2014 with a bachelor of arts degree, NBC News reported.

After the Huffington Post report, “Tiana Dalichov” set her Twitter account to private and deleted her podcast, the Times reported, adding that the Twitter account also has been deleted.

