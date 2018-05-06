Florida State's Mike Martin becomes college baseball's winningest coach

CLEMSON, S.C. - Florida State University’s Mike Martin became the winningest coach in college baseball history Saturday night, notching his 1,976th victory as the Seminoles defeated Clemson 3-2 in 13 innings.
Martin passed the late Augie Garrido as the Seminoles improved to 32-14 overall and 14-10 in the Atlantic Coast Conference, The Tallahassee Democrat reported.
“It was really just a night that I’ll always remember because of the way that our young men battled," Martin told the Democrat. “The record means that for awhile it’s going to have Florida State’s name (on it). That’s what means so much to me because that’s the university that gave me a chance to coach. I’m very fortunate. I love my university.”
Martin needed 246 fewer games than Garrido to reach his record victory. Garrido, who died on March 15, compiled a 1,975-951-9 record from 1969 to 2016 and won five national titles during his 48-year coaching career.
The University of Texas, where Garrido won two NCAA baseball crowns during his 20-year tenure at the school, tweeted congratulations to Martin.
Congratulations, Mike Martin! We know Augie would be proud. 🤘 https://t.co/oRlWvXIP5U— Texas Baseball (@TexasBaseball) May 6, 2018
