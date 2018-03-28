0 Florida woman arrested after giving birth to brother's baby, deputies say

LEESBURG, Fla. - A woman in Leesburg, Florida, was arrested on incest charges on Friday after genetic tests performed on her baby revealed that her brother was the father, deputies said.

>> Read more trending news

Pauline Martin, 33, gave birth to her baby in November, and the child suffered severe medical complications hours after its birth, WKMG reports.

The infant was transferred to another hospital, and genetic testing was done, which showed that the child’s father was “a close relative,” the arrest report states.

Lake County deputies and officials with the Department of Children and Families started an investigation when neither parent filled out proper medical paperwork for the child or filed for a birth certificate, the arrest report states.

Deputies later interviewed Martin at her workplace, a McDonald’s, where she told deputies that she had a “romantic and sexual relationship” with her brother for about five years, WKMG reports.

She also admitted to deputies that her brother was the father of the child, that she had “sexual relations” with him the night before and that he knew he was the father, according to the report.

Once deputies found probable cause to arrest Martin, she tried to flee toward the back of the restaurant, according to WKMG. Deputies contained Martin and put her in their patrol vehicle, where she spit, cursed and tried to kick detectives, according to the arrest report.

Martin was taken to the Lake County Jail and released on March 24 after posting a $1,000 bond, jail records show.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.