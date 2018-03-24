Florida woman attacks husband for forgetting anniversary, deputies say

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. - A Florida woman was not very happy when her husband forgot their wedding anniversary, and her anger landed her in jail, deputies said.
Carol Stone, 35, of Zephyrhills, was arrested by Pasco County deputies Wednesday on charges of domestic battery, a misdemeanor, WTVT reported. According to her husband, Stone became angry when he admitted he had forgotten their anniversary date. An argument ensued, during which Stone “smacked the victim multiple times” in the head and face, leaving red marks and scratches.
Stone’s husband recorded the incident with his cellphone and gave it to deputies, WTVT reported. During the argument, deputies said, Stone’s husband pushed her on the ground and then she "flipped," The Tampa Bay Times reported. Stone admitted she hit her husband because he forgot the anniversary, deputies said.
