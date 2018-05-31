Florida woman named Crystal Methvin arrested for possession of crystal meth, police say

A 40-year-old St. Augustine woman was arrested Saturday morning for possession of crystal meth, according to a St. Augustine Police Department report.
Police said they received a tip that a woman was sitting in the driver's seat of a silver Nissan on 69 S. Dixie Highway and were told that she did not have a valid driver's license.
When police arrived, she gave the officer a Florida identification card with her name listed as Crystal June Methvin.
Officers then asked to search her vehicle after she told police she did not have anything illegal inside, according to the report.
Police said they found a small plastic bag with a clear crystal-like powder in her wallet and used a field test, identifying the powder as methamphetamine, or crystal meth.
Inside Methvin's purse were multiple unused, small plastic bags in two different sizes, leading police to believe she has been selling the drug.
Methvin was arrested and faces a third degree felony charge for possession of meth.
