For sale: Abandoned church, cemetery in Ohio

While looking at what’s for sale in the Dayton housing market, we came across a particularly unusual listing in Dayton.

From the outside, this former church built in 1925 is nothing short of spooksville. Gravestones serve as faux lawn ornaments, a wooden russet fence hides away sections of the building, and “99 percent intact” stained-glass windows seem to watch any activity that passes by.

According to the Realtor.com listing, the current owners selling the property had big dreams for the space. They dreamed of turning their “labor of love” into a possible bed and breakfast. We’ve got to admit -- if the personal graveyard doesn’t scare you off, it’s easy to see the potential.

The interior of an abandoned church for sale in Dayton, Ohio. Realtor.com

Taking “not judging a book by its cover” to new levels, the interior has a charm that can only be found in an abandoned church. Other possibilities mentioned for the space included an antique store, an art studio, a music studio, a dance studio, office spaces, multifamily apartments or a fitness center.

“A significant amount of work has been put into the infrastructure of this building, including a new roof, and updates to the electric and plumbing, but it is still virtually a blank canvas, ready for someone to take over and give it new life,” according to the listing.

So whether you were looking for the perfect spot to finally start working on a secret lair or you just need more space for you and your 15 cats, this one-of-a-kind find has 5,000 square feet of it.

The property is currently listed at $71,900. But really, how does one put a price on owning an abandoned church with a complimentary graveyard?

