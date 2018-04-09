Former ‘Glee' co-stars Lea Michele, Darren Criss announce tour

LOS ANGELES - Former “Glee” co-stars Lea Michele and Darren Criss are touring together.
The pair appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” Monday to make the announcement.
“We’re so excited!” Michele said.
“It’s obviously some ‘Glee’ stuff, some Broadway stuff, some of her stuff, some of my original stuff -- sort of a mixture of everything,” Criss said.
“We’ve always played music together and every time we do, we go, ‘We should do this more and take this to more cities,’” Criss said.
I’m going on tour with @DarrenCriss! Go to https://t.co/eH2QI0AK1M for all the dates and to sign up for pre-sale access.— Lea Michele (@LeaMichele) April 9, 2018
Pre-sale starts this Wednesday at 10am EST! #LMDCtour pic.twitter.com/XF5whHmQkk
The eight-city tour starts May 30 in Nashville. Pre-sale tickets start April 11. More information can be found at LMDCTour.com.
Dates for the “LM/DC Tour” are below.
May 30: Nashville, Tennessee, at The Ryman Auditorium
May 31: Cincinnati, at Taft Theatre
June 2: Pittsburgh, at Benedum Center for the Performing Arts
June 3: Washington, D.C., at The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts
June 5: Indianapolis, at Murat Theatre
June 6: Columbus, Ohio, at Ohio Theatre
June 8: Easton, Pennsylvania, at State Theatre Center for the Arts
June 9: Newark, New Jersey, at New Jersey Performing Arts Center
June 10: Toronto, at Sony Centre
