Former ‘Jeopardy!' champ pleads guilty to sneaking into college email accounts

A former assistant professor at a Michigan college who won seven episodes of “Jeopardy!” in 2012 pleaded guilty to sneaking into the email accounts of other professors, students and administrators, The Daily Telegram reported.
Stephanie Jass, 48, who taught history at Adrian College, pleaded guilty Wednesday to a charge of unauthorized computer access. She faces up to five years in prison and is expected to be sentenced July 20, the newspaper reported.
At the time she was a contestant on “Jeopardy!,” Jass’ seven victories were tied for the best winning streak on the popular game show. That record has since been broken, the Telegram reported.
Police said that during a four-day period in the spring of 2017, Jass logged into other people’s email accounts without permission after the college reset passwords and gave teachers, students and administrators the same temporary passwords, the Telegram reported. Another professor discovered that Jass was accessing other accounts and reported it to school officials, the newspaper reported.
Jass admitted accessing the emails of school administrators, faculty members, students and even her stepson to school officials in May 2017, The Jackson Citizen Patriot reported.
Jass was "terminated with cause" in January, the Citizen Patriot reported.
