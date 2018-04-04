Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani third wife Judith divorcing, report says

After 15 years of marriage, former Republican presidential candidate and former New York Mayor Rudolph Giuliani and his third wife, Judith, are divorcing, according to an exclusive interview with Page Six.
“It is with great sadness I can confirm that Judith and I are divorcing. We hope to do this as amicably as possible, and hope that people will respect the privacy of our children at this time,” Giuliani told the publication in confirming the divorce proceedings.
EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani and his wife Judith are divorcing after 15 years of marriage https://t.co/eRh1iHIPTO— Page Six (@PageSix) April 4, 2018
When asked why the couple was splitting up, he said it wasn’t anyone’s fault.
“In these divorce situations, you cannot place blame, it is 50/50, there are problems on both sides. We will have to divide our properties in New York and Palm Beach,” the former mayor said.
Judith Giuliani filed for divorce in Manhattan Supreme Court.
Both have children from their previous marriages.
