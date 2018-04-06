0 Former Playmate Kendra Wilkinson confirms split from husband Hank Baskett

LOS ANGELES - Days after posting videos to Instagram indicating the end of her marriage, former Playboy model Kendra Wilkinson has confirmed she is splitting from her husband Hank Baskett.

People reported that the 32-year-old reality TV star posted a photo of herself and her 53-year-old husband on Instagram. She announced the split in a lengthy caption.

“Today is the last day of my marriage to this beautiful man. I will forever love Hank and be open but for now we have chosen to go our own ways,” the caption read. “I’m beyond sad and heartbroken because i did believe in forever, that’s why i said yes but unfortunately too much fear has gotten in the way. We are both amazing parents and our kids will be happy (and) never know the difference other than seeing mama smile.

“Sometimes love looks funny. We are told to make sacrifices in life if it’s true love well in this case it’s me. I want to see happy Hank again... i miss that. Marriage was just a piece of paper and a piece of jewelry but our hearts will always be real,” Wilkinson continued. “U will prob see us together a lot but it’s because there’s no hate. Love wins in this case it’s just looks a little funny.”

Basket and Wilkinson have two children together: son Hank IV, 8, and daughter Alijah, 3.

“Thank you Hank for a beautiful 8 years of marriage and 2 beautiful kids. I feel so thankful and blessed,” the caption said.

On Monday, E! News reported, Wilkinson posted several videos on her Instagram story that signaled she was nearing the end of her marriage.

“Ten years. I did everything I could. It wasn’t good enough,” Wilkinson said as she cried. “I will always love him and my heart will always remain open for him. I believed in forever, I really did. Guess it’s just not meant to be. I’m so scared, but I have to get strong for my kids — I will.”

Baskett, a former football player, married Wilkinson in 2009 at the Playboy Mansion. In 2014, Baskett allegedly had an affair while Wilkinson was eight months pregnant with Alijah.

Wilkinson previously opened up about marital problems in a Feb. 21 Instagram post. It has since been deleted.

