Former 'Teacher of the Year' arrested on sexual assault charges

    COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A high school teacher in Cobb County was arrested Friday on sexual assault charges.

    According to police, 48-year-old Spencer Herron was arrested at his home just before 4 p.m.

    Herron is charged with three counts of sexual assault by a teacher. His bail is set at $55,000.

    Channel 2’s Matt Johnson has learned Herron was the “Teacher of the Year” at Kell High School in 2016-17. 

    "The district is aware of the allegations and has been cooperating fully with the police investigation,” the district said in a statement.
