0 Founder of Chuy's Tex-Mex restaurant chain arrested for allegedly punching wife in face

AUSTIN, Texas - A co-founder of the Tex-Mex restaurant chain Chuy’s was jailed in late April in Travis County, Texas, after police accused him of punching his wife in the face, according to court records.

John A. Zapp, 65, was booked into the Travis County Jail on April 23 and charged with assault family violence, records showed.

An arrest affidavit said Austin police first responded to a location in West Austin on March 18 after Zapp’s wife called police to report that her husband hit her during an argument while they were driving home.

“They were almost home when he punched her on the left side of the mouth,” the affidavit said. “The punch caused bleeding and swelling to the left side of her mouth.”

It was not immediately clear in court documents why there was a weeks-long delay between the incident and when Zapp was booked into the Travis County Jail. A judge signed the affidavit on March 29.

Zapp posted bail and was released on April 23, records showed.

Zapp opened the original Chuy's in Austin with Mike Young in 1982 on Barton Springs Road. There are now Chuy’s restaurants across the country in 19 different states.

Zapp became co-chairman of the Chuy’s board of directors in 2013 and is now listed as “chairman,” according to the restaurant’s website.

When reached by phone, Zapp said he would ask his attorney to send a statement.

