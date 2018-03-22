Frank Avruch, known for playing Bozo the Clown, dies at 89

BOSTON - Frank Avruch, the Boston TV personality and entertainer who portrayed Bozo the Clown, has died. He was 89 years old.
CNN reported that Avruch’s manager confirmed that he died Tuesday.
“While it's hard to say goodbye, we celebrate the legacy of joy and laughter he brought to millions of children around the world as Bozo the Clown on TV and as a UNICEF Ambassador and later as host of Channel 5’s ‘Great Entertainment’ and Boston’s ‘Man About Town,’” a statement from Avruch’s family said. “Our dad loved the children of all ages who remembered being on his show and was always grateful for their kind words. We will miss him greatly.”
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Avruch became the first nationally syndicated Bozo the Clown. He played the character from 1959-1970.
The Associated Press reported that Avruch is survived by is wife, Betty, sons Matthew and Steven and several grandchildren.
