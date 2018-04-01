  • Frank Stallone slams Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg in expletive-laden tweet

    By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    Actor and musician Frank Stallone is facing backlash after he reportedly slammed David Hogg, a gun control activist and survivor of the deadly school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

    "This David Hogg [expletive] is getting a little big for his britches," Stallone wrote Saturday in a now-deleted tweet, according to Newsweek. "I'm sure someone from his age group is dying to sucker punch this rich little [expletive]. Watch him run home like the coward he is. He's the worst rep for today's youth headline grabbing punk."

    Hogg recently made news after organizing an advertiser boycott against conservative TV host Laura Ingraham when she mocked him over his college rejections.

    The tweet by Stallone, who is Sylvester Stallone's younger brother, quickly sparked backlash. Here's what people were saying:

    Stallone has since made his Twitter account private.

    Actor Frank Stallone (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Pure Flix Entertainment )

