  • Freight train derails in Pittsburgh; no one hurt

    By: WPXI.com

    PITTSBURGH - A freight train derailed in Pittsburgh on Sunday, with four cars coming off the tracks, authorities reported.

    No one was injured.

    According to Jon Glass, public relations manager for the Norfolk Southern railway, the derailment happened in an area that is prone to rockslides.

    The double-stack intermodal train was transporting shipping containers and no hazardous materials were involved, officials said.

