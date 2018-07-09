Gal Gadot visits children's hospital dressed in full Wonder Woman costume

ANNANDALE, Va. - Gal Gadot visited a children’s hospital Friday fully dressed as Wonder Woman.
Patients at Inova Children’s Hospital met the star, who was in the area filming “Wonder Woman 1984,” a sequel to the blockbuster “Wonder Woman.”
(PHOTO) Gal Gadot stopped by a Inova Children’s Hospital to visit some employees and patients yesterday during Wonder Woman 1984 filming! (📸: @PSeoMayer) pic.twitter.com/ttv0MDcben— Wonder Woman 1984 (@WonderWomanHQ) July 7, 2018
(PHOTOS) More photos of Gal Gadot visiting Inova Children’s Hospital yesterday. ❤️ #WW84 pic.twitter.com/tgqHiMmmq0— Wonder Woman 1984 (@WonderWomanHQ) July 7, 2018
“Thank you Gal Gadot,” Dr. Lucas Collazo tweeted. “You are a true Wonder Woman. The kids loved it… and so did the staff.”
Thank you @GalGadot for visiting us @InovaHealth Children’s Hospital. You are a true Wonder Woman. The kids loved it...and so did the staff 😉 #wonderwoman84 pic.twitter.com/EFDLM02rpf— Dr. Lucas Collazo (@DrCollazo) July 6, 2018
“Wonder Woman 1984” is expected to be released in 2019.
