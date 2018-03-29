Gator's got the answer: Family uses alligator for gender reveal

PONCHATOULA, La. - A Louisiana family has pushed the envelope for its gender reveal.
They used an alligator.
But it was no big deal for Mike Kliebert. He’s a gator wrangler, trainer and tour guide with the nickname, “T-Mike, the Gator King,” WGNO reported.
So how did he use the gator for the big reveal?
Kliebert opened the gator’s jaws and fed him a hollowed-out watermelon. The gator chomped down and blue jello came out, WGNO reported.
The video has gone viral with more than 91,000 shares and 6.8 million views.
