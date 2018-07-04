0 Gay man beaten, held captive for 4 days by angry teenager, police say

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. - A Massachusetts man has been arrested and charged with a hate crime for allegedly holding a man hostage inside an apartment in Framingham and beating him for four days because he was gay, authorities said.

>> Read more trending news

Police found 50-year-old Otoni Eliseu, who was allegedly held captive, bloodied and bruised on Saturday. Eliseu told officers he had been held against his will inside a basement apartment without food or water for four days while being beaten.

Jackson Sugrue, 19, of Framingham, is facing a hate crime charge because Eliseu alleged he yelled homosexual slurs as Sugrue assaulted him, the prosecutor said.

Police found Eliseu when officers responded to a call around 5:40 p.m. about a person being beaten with a bat.

At the scene, officers found Eliseu wearing only a pair of pants, lying on the ground covered in blood, bruises and scratches.

FRAMINGHAM: Sugrue Jackson is accused of assaulting, & holding a man against his will for 4days. Police say, this was a hate crime. “Sugrue knew the victim was gay,&used him for favors”. pic.twitter.com/o1jayKIhLI — Malini Basu (@WFXTMalini) July 2, 2018

“He said he had escaped from an apartment where he had been kept against his will for the past four days,” prosecutor Dylan Krasinski said.

Eliseu was transported to MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham for treatment.

Police learned Eliseu and Sugrue knew each other after the victim told authorities he and the attacker had been "hanging out" when Sugrue suddenly became violent.

The apartment in question is located underneath the Philadelphia Baptist Church where Eliseu had been living.

"He was in the woods a couple of weeks ago," Murilo DaSilva, the pastor of the Philadelphia Baptist Church, said.

Eliseu said he was held captive inside the basement bathroom without food or water.

DaSilva said Eliseu was recovering from a drug problem.

The victim told police he and Sugrue used crack together on Wednesday when Sugrue suddenly became violent.

Krasinski said Sugrue prevented Eliseu from leaving the apartment by taking his phone away and "threatening" him. Eliseu said Sugrue is a dangerous man.

Sugrue allegedly refused to allow Eliseu to drink or eat while held captive.

The prosecutor alleges Sugrue pulled Eliseu from his bed onto the floor and began attacking him repeatedly by stepping on his throat and choking him. Eliseu claims it was a hate crime because he is gay.

"He attacked me on my back, on my butt, [saying] 'you’re gay, you like me,'" said Eliseu.

Eliseu also claims Sugrue beat him with a coffee table while yelling out homosexual slurs and referencing his sexuality, allegedly saying, "I know you're gay." Eliseu also said Sugrue beat him with a fire extinguisher.

Eliseu told Boston 25 News he begged and cried to get out of the bathroom.

On Saturday, he managed to break free and run for his life.

"Jesus was helping me, thank God I'm alive," Eliseu said.

Police arrested Sugrue at his 282 Belknap Road home later Saturday. Sugrue is being charged with a hate crime, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery and intimidation of a witness.

Eliseu said he just wanted to help his friend and didn't expect him to turn on him. He said he now feels helpless because he doesn't have a home or anyone in the country to help him.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.