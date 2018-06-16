  • Georgia county fears thousands of hippies might come to Bull Mountain

    By: Zachary Hansen, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    Updated:
    LUMPKIN COUNTY, Ga. -

    A counter-culture, hippie organization has chosen the Bull Mountain area of the Chattahoochee National Forest for its annual gathering, authorities confirmed.

    >> Read more trending news

    The Lumpkin County Government released a statement that said “the gathering may be as large as 20,000 people, which will also cause local impacts” across the North Georgia mountains. The loosely organized group is called the Rainbow Family of Living Light.

    The event will occur from now until after July 4, the statement said. If that many people were to show up, forest and county roads are expected to become very congested, which could cause road closures or traffic detours near the campsite.

    “Please be aware that neither Lumpkin County nor the US Forest Service is legally able to prevent this gathering,” the statement said.

    The U.S. Forest Service is working with the Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia State Patrol and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources to manage the event, the statement said.

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Georgia county fears thousands of hippies might come to Bull Mountain

  • Headline Goes Here

    Jay-Z, Beyonce release joint album ‘Everything is Love'

  • Headline Goes Here

    Remains found on Florida property are those of man missing since 2015,…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Former NBA player J.J. Hickson charged with armed robbery in home invasion

  • Headline Goes Here

    Love in the air: German couple exchanges vows in tightrope wedding