Georgia flower shop owner sends flowers to every teacher at local elementary school

COVINGTON, Ga. - A Georgia flower shop owner went above and beyond for employees at a Georgia elementary school.
Sandi Williams, owner of April’s Rose Garden, made special flowers for every employee at Walnut Grove Elementary School in Covington, Georgia.
Williams’ co-workers contacted WSB about her story and said she has been working non-stop for days making the arrangements.
>> Need something to lift your spirits? Read more uplifting news
In total, Williams made arrangements for 150 staff at the school.
The flowers were delivered Tuesday, a gesture appreciated by the staff members, according to WSB.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}