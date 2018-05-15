0 Georgia high school football player pulled from water at Florida beach dies

ST. AUGUSTINE BEACH, Fla. - Family and friends are mourning a Georgia high school senior who died after being pulled from the ocean in St. Augustine Beach, Florida.

Jaylen Lott, 18, of Valdosta, Georgia, went missing while swimming in the ocean near Ocean Trace Road on Sunday.

A St. Johns County fire lieutenant said they got a call about three swimmers in distress around 3:30 p.m.

Lifeguards got two people, a man and child, out of the water safely, but could not find Lott.

He was pulled from the water after helicopters, boats and jet skis searched for the swimmer for more than an hour.

Lott was taken to the hospital in critical condition and was pronounced dead Sunday, according to St. Augustine Beach police.

Lott was a senior at Lowndes High School.

The Lowndes Vikings Football Facebook page shared a photo of Lott, saying the team's thoughts and prayers go out to his family during this tragic time.

Our Thoughts & Prayers go out to Jaylen Lott & his family in this tragic time. Posted by Lowndes Vikings Football on Monday, May 14, 2018

Valdosta City Schools shared the post, saying "Our hearts ache for our Viking family today. The loss of a young life is always impossible to understand. We will continue to keep each of you in our thoughts during the days to come."

Lt. Lucas Smith with St. Johns County Fire Rescue said rip currents were a risk at the beach Sunday.

>> Read more trending news

A red flag warning was in effect when Lott went missing.

Two other people drowned in St. Simons Island, Georgia, on Sunday.

Police said Gregory Grant, 39, of Brunswick, Georgia, went into the water to help a woman and a child who were struggling to get back to shore.

The woman, 34-year-old Aleisha Rankin of Jesup, Georgia, and the toddler child made it back to land but Grant never resurfaced.

Rankin was taken to Southeast Georgia Health System – Brunswick Campus in critical condition, where she died. Police said the toddler is in good condition.

Earlier this afternoon at 3:37 SJCFR units were dispatched to a multiple swimmers in distress call in the area of the... Posted by St. Johns County Fire Rescue on Sunday, May 13, 2018

© 2018 Cox Media Group.