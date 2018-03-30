  • Georgia pastor sentenced after conviction on sexual battery charge against minor

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    PERRY, Ga. - A Georgia pastor was sentenced to 35 days in jail on Thursday after being convicted on a charge of sexual battery against a child under 16, WGXA reported.

    Wiley Leverett, 58, of Centerville, was found guilty last week in Houston County court. He also was fined $1,000 and received 12 months’ probation, WGXA reported.

    Leverett is a pastor of the Solid Rock Community Church. He was arrested in December 2013 and indicted in September 2014 on four counts of child molestation, one count of aggravated sexual battery and four counts of sexual battery, WGXA reported.

