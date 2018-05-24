  • Georgia teen killed on basketball court over football, police say

    GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police in Gwinnett County, Georgia, are searching for the person who they say shot and killed a teenager on a basketball court, WSB reports.

    Witnesses told investigators the argument started over a football when the suspect pulled out a gun, according to WSB.

    The teen suffered from multiple gunshot wounds and died on the way to the hospital.

    “I just heard gunshots and ran down, and it’s my friend on the ground,” Quentin Wearwood said.

    Investigators with the Gwinnett County Police Department said the shooting happened Wednesday evening at the Smokecreek Mobile Home Park in unincorporated Snellville. 

    Investigators said the suspect also pistol-whipped the victim's brother.

    Witnesses said the suspect fled in a light blue Nissan Altima.

