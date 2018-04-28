  • Giant inflatable duck named Quacky bounces down street in Iowa

    By: Joy Johnston, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    DES MOINES, Iowa - High winds set loose a giant inflatable duck which surprised motorists in Iowa Thursday evening.

    The duck, named Quacky, belongs to the Youth Emergency Shelter and Services in Des Moines, The Associated Press reported. Windy conditions set the inflatable loose, and the duck proceeded to bounce down a 2-block stretch in a Des Moines neighborhood. 

    Video captured the unusual scene.

    The inflatable duck has been returned to its owners, and is receiving repairs so it will be ready for its appearance at a May 5 fundraiser, the AP reported.

