GNC plans to close 200 stores

PITTSBURGH - GNC plans to close around 200 stores in the U.S. and Canada this year, the company said Thursday.
The Pittsburgh-based vitamin shop owns more than 8,000 locations worldwide, with about 3,300 of those in the United States.
Company officials have not said which stores will close, but said declining sales are one of the reasons behind the closures.
GNC officials said in a press release the company is working to renegotiate leases and look at relocation opportunities that could impact the actual number of closings.
It’s unclear how many employees will be affected.
