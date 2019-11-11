Goats slow traffic along Pennsylvania highway

Goats took over Route 30 on Sunday, slowing traffic in Westmoreland County.
Kimberly Ranalla, who posted the video on Facebook, told WPXI she was driving eastbound along the highway in Adamsburg when the goats came running from a dirt road.
Ranalla said drivers slowed down and tried to corral them off the road.
Several people said the goats have since been cleared from the highway.
