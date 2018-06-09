Golden State Warriors sweep Cleveland Cavaliers 108-85 for NBA championship title

The Golden State Warriors won their second straight NBA title Friday night, 108-85 over the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Stephen Curry scored 37 points, Kevin Durant added 20 and a triple-double.
Overcoming obstacles all season long, the Warriors were not going to be denied and won the fourth straight finals matchup against Cleveland with ease.
The Warriors sweep might drive Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James from his home again to chase championships.
>> Read: Would LeBron James leave the Cleveland Cavaliers?
James finished Game 4 with 23 points.
He walked off the court with over 4 minutes left in the fourth quarter and did not stay to shake hands with the other players.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}