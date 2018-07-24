Goldfish crackers recalled over possible salmonella contamination

NORWALK, Conn. - Pepperidge Farms is voluntarily recalling four kinds of its popular Goldfish crackers over salmonella contamination fears.
One of the ingredients in the favorite crackers is whey powder that was recently recalled over the possible presence of the bacteria.
Pepperidge farms officials said in a statement on their website that they are recalling the crackers “out of an abundance of caution,” and that there have been no reported illnesses linked to Goldfish.
The following four varieties are included in this recall:
- Flavor Blasted Xtra Cheddar
- Flavor Blasted Sour Cream & Onion
- Goldfish Baked with Whole Grain Xtra Cheddar
- Goldfish Mix Xtra Cheddar + Pretzel
If you bought any of these varieties of the crackers, don’t eat them. Throw them away or return them to the store where you bought them for a refund.
Ritz also recalled several of its cracker varieties last week over the same possible contamination of whey power used in the snacks.
