Good Samaritan pulls motorcyclist to safety after crash, big rig mows him down

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - State troopers shutdown a portion of Interstate 85 early Monday morning in Charlotte, North Cartolina, following a crash that killed a motorcyclist.
The accident happened around 1:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes in north Charlotte.
Troopers told WSOC-TV that the driver of a Mercedes ran off the road and hit a disabled truck on the right side of the interstate. That collision sent debris into the travel lanes and a motorcyclist hit it and wrecked, according to troopers.
He was thrown from his bike, but a good Samaritan saw what happened and stopped to help the injured man, pulling him onto the left shoulder of the interstate, investigators said.
Troopers said that as the good Samaritan was running back to move his car out of the road, a tractor-trailer saw the vehicle at the last second and swerved to avoid hitting it, and struck and killed the motorcyclist.
That victim's name has not been released.
Another person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to paramedics.
