Grab tissues: New ‘Christopher Robin' trailer drops

Grab the box of Kleenex. The first full-length trailer for the “Christopher Robin” movie has been released and it will take those who had a special toy when they were young back to their childhood in an instant.
Watch the trailer below:
The movie stars Ewan McGregor as adult Christopher Robin, Hayley Atwell as Evelyn, the voices of Jim Cummings as both Winnie the Pooh and Tigger, Toby Jones as Owl, Peter Capaldi as Rabbit, Brad Garrett as Eeyore, Sophie Okonedo as Kanga and Nick Mohammed as Piglet.
“Christopher Robin” hits theaters Aug. 3, E! News reported.
