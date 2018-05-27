0 'Grading' of Trump letter by retired teacher in Atlanta goes viral

ATLANTA - A retired schoolteacher who lives in Atlanta wasn’t too impressed with the response she received earlier this month after writing President Donald Trump - so like any teacher, Yvonne Mason marked up the letter and sent it back to the White House.

Mason, who spent 17 years teaching in South Carolina according to the Greenville News, had written Trump about school safety after the Parkland, Florida, school shooting, asking the president to meet with the families of the victims.

Since retiring last year, Mason has started a project to send the president a post card every day for a year, according to the Greenville News.

While the letter does bear Trump’s signature, it is almost certainly a form letter response - making the inconsistent capitalization and minor grammatical errors more puzzling.

"When you get letters from the highest level of government, you expect them to be at least mechanically correct," Mason told the newspaper.

After Mason posted a picture of the letter on Facebook, the story has been picked up by a number of publications, including the Huffington Post and The Hill, and her original post has more than 300 comments and 200 shares.

While many of the commentators on her post seem more inclined to debate partisan issues than grammatical style, Mason seems relatively bipartisan in her writing reviews:

"Lindsey Graham, or his people, writes exquisite letters," Mason told the Greenville newspaper. "I give him credit for that. They are far more on-topic. I understand the nature of form letters, but Graham's are written as if they're addressing your particular concern."

