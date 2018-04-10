  • Grandmother sentenced to 10 years in pit bull attack that killed toddler

    By: Raisa Habersham, Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    Updated:
    HART COUNTY, Ga. -

    A Georgia woman pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter months after her grandson was killed by pit bulls on her property, according to court records. 

    >> Read more trending news 

    Sandra Adams was sentenced to 10 years in prison and ordered to pay a $2,500 fine, according to the plea deal she made last month in Hart County Superior Court. She was initially charged with second-degree murder and cruelty to children. 

    On Aug. 1, Adams was outside her Hartwell home with her 20-month-old grandson, Paris, when two pit bulls ran out the back door, knocked Adams down and attacked the child. 

    Sandra Adams was sentenced to 10 years in prison and a $2,500 fine after her grandson was killed in a pit bull attack last August at her home in Hartwell, Georgia.
    Channel 2 Action News

    Adams took the dogs back inside the home and rushed Paris to an urgent care facility. Paris was pronounced dead nearly 30 minutes after the attack. 

    >> Related: Toddler Killed In Pit Bull Attack; Grandmother Charged With Second-Degree Murder

    Adams has been cited on multiple occasions by the Hartwell Police Department under a city ordinance maintaining disorderly animals, The GBI said at the time of her arrest. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Grandmother sentenced to 10 years in pit bull attack that killed toddler

  • Headline Goes Here

    Who is Rod Rosenstein? Things to know about the deputy US attorney general

  • Headline Goes Here

    Actor T.J. Miller charged with making fake bomb threat on Amtrak

  • Headline Goes Here

    Georgia goat forced to ingest whiskey, cocaine begins new life as therapy animal

  • Headline Goes Here

    Hockey fans honor Humboldt crash victims with hockey stick tributes,…