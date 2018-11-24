Grandmother welcomes back man she accidentally invited to Thanksgiving 2 years ago

TEMPE, Ariz. - What began as an accidental text that turned into a viral sensation in 2016 has become a sweet tradition for two Arizona residents.
Wanda Dench, of Tempe, thought she was texting her grandson in November 2016, inviting him to Thanksgiving dinner. She got the phone number wrong and accidentally texted then 17-year-old Jamal Hinton, a stranger. The text conversation that followed went viral on social media.
Somebody grandma is coming in clutch this year!! Ayee!!! pic.twitter.com/QGrx83nHLl— Jamal Hinton (@kingjamal08) November 15, 2016
After figuring out her error, Dench kept open her invitation for Hinton to come to Thanksgiving dinner at her house, and he accepted. Photos from the event were shared widely on social media.
A new tradition was born, with Hinton returning last year and this year for his third Thanksgiving meal with the Dench family. Hinton has brought his girlfriend the last two years, People reported.
2016, 2017...... 2018 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/0ZNA54uGAS— Jamal Hinton (@kingjamal08) November 23, 2018
