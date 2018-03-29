  • Graphic video: Police officer flies through air after being hit by car

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    SARDINE CANYON, Utah - A Utah state trooper is lucky to be alive after he was hit by a car that tossed him into the air.

    Sgt. Cade Brenchley was hit from behind while he was responding to a call of multiple cars sliding off the snow-covered road in Sardine Canyon, The Houston Chronicle reported

    >> Read more trending news 

    The 13-year veteran of the force suffered four broken ribs and a broken scapula, KSTU reported

    Good Samaritans rushed to help Brenchley until first responders could get there.

    Brenchley was the 11th patrolman who has been hit by a car this year, KSTU reported

    During a news conference days after the crash, Brenchley is asking drivers to slow down, KSTU reported.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Graphic video: Police officer flies through air after being hit by car

  • Headline Goes Here

    Peeps: Love ‘em or hate ‘em, they're here and here's what you can do with them

  • Headline Goes Here

    What is free-range parenting and why did Utah pass a bill on it?

  • Headline Goes Here

    Rapper Fabolous reportedly arrested for allegedly assaulting Emily B

  • Headline Goes Here

    Woman killed in freak accident while taking children to school