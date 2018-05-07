0 Gun-toting grandma wounds home intruder, police say

PHILADELPHIA - A 70-year-old woman fired at and injured an intruder Saturday who had broken into her home, police said.

A 43-year-old man used lawn furniture to climb through a window he broke at 4:40 a.m. at Maxine Thompson’s house, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.

When she heard him outside of her bedroom door, she began shooting, using the handgun for the first time, according to WTXF.

“I reached down and grabbed my gun; he was at my bedroom door,” Thompson told WPVI. “And I shot at him a couple times. He ran down the steps, and I ran down the steps behind him. I shot some more, and he jumped out the window, he jumped out the same window he came in and he jumped back out.”

Thompson, a grandmother whose son is a Philadelphia police officer, told WPVI the incident played out for almost ten minutes.

"Kill him before he killed me. That's what was going through my mind," Thompson told WPVI. "After everything was over, then I did get a little shaky. You know, the thought of -- he could've killed me.

The intruder, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital, where he was treated for a graze wound and listed in stable condition, according to The Inquirer.

“I hope I taught him and the rest of them a lesson,” Thompson told WPVI. “Stay the hell out of people’s houses.”

