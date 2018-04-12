  • Heinz introduces Mayochup, mayonnaise-ketchup combo, so when will you be able to find it?

    Checking calendar ... no it isn’t an April Fools’ Day joke. Heinz is actually introducing a mayonnaise and ketchup mix called Mayochup.

    Fox News reports that Mayochup is also known as fry sauce, fancy sauce and a multitude of other names with sauce worked in.

    But Heinz is mixing it’s two signature products Heinz Ketchup and Heinz Real Mayonnaise for the newest release.

    The bad news is for those who want to try it, it is only available in the Arab Gulf states, Fox News reported. But hope is not lost. 

    It will be launched in the U.S. if it gets 500,000 votes.

    As of Thursday afternoon, 55 percent of the more than 461,000 votes are in favor of the new mashup with three days left to cast your lot.

    Heinz Real Mayonnaise was recently released and is made with 100 percent cage-free eggs.

