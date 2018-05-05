  • Here's how to help victims of Hawaii volcano, earthquakes

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    As Hawaii’s residents face the threat of more earthquakes and volcanic eruptions, some organizations are gearing up to provide aid to residents who have been displaced since the Kilauea volcano erupted.

    Officials have evacuated thousands and have confirmed at least two homes were damaged by the lava spewing from the volcano. The situation became more complicated Friday when a 6.9-magnitude earthquake struck the area, CNN reported. It was the most powerful earthquake on the Big Island since 1975, according to U.S. Geological Survey officials.

    There are ways people can donate to help, Hawaii News Now reported.

    AT&T has activated its text-to-donate line. To make a donation, text REDCROSS to 90999. That will send a $10 donation to the American Red Cross and its recovery efforts. The charge will appear on the donor’s monthly telephone bill.

    Donations may also be made directly to the American Red Cross Hawaii Chapter through its website or by calling (808) 739-8109.

