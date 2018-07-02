Hero golden retriever protects owner from rattlesnake

ANTHEM, Ariz. - A golden retriever was injured by a rattlesnake while protecting its owner from the asp Friday as they were out hiking, according to the owner.
Paula Godwin was walking with Todd, her six-month-old golden retriever along a route they have gone on nearly every day, when the puppy shielded her from the venomous snake.
“It was a beautiful morning, but as we were walking down the hill, I literally almost stepped on a rattlesnake,” she wrote on Facebook. “But my hero of a puppy Todd saved me. He jumped right in front of my leg were (sic) I surely would have got bit.”
Godwin rushed Todd to a veterinarian who gave the puppy an anti-venom within about 10 minutes, she said.
Godwin shared the story and images of Todd’s swollen muzzle as he recovers.
“This is what a hero looks like,” she wrote.
