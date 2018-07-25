High school student-athlete dies after conditioning workout

A high school student-athlete died Tuesday after a workout at a Washington state high school, Federal Way Public Schools officials said.
In a letter sent to parents and families, officials said the student-athlete died suddenly after a summer conditioning workout at the school.
Officials did not identify the student.
Read the full letter from school district officials:
"It is with deep sadness that I am sharing that a student-athlete, a member of the Federal Way High School family, passed away suddenly today after participating in a summer conditioning workout at Federal Way High School. Our hearts are with the family as they deal with this loss.
“We have protocols and procedures in place to ensure student safety during summer workouts. Over the next 72 hours, we will be suspending all outdoor athletic activities at the middle and high schools to closely verify and examine the protocols we have in place.
“We are all heartsick to hear of this news, including of course, the coaching staff who all spend time every day with these players and know them all well. Our deepest sympathies go to the family and friends of this young man, and we are doing all we can to offer help at this time of grief.”
