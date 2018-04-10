Hockey fans honor Humboldt crash victims with hockey stick tributes, #PutYourSticksOut

As family members mourn the players killed and injured in a bus crash in Canada, hockey fans around the world are paying tribute to the Humboldt Broncos hockey team.
It’s a simple display that’s popping up on porches: a hockey stick propped up outside. It was suggested by Brian Munz, a broadcaster with The Sports Network (TSN). He drew inspiration from a high school friend, CNN reported.
Got this text from a friend who I went to high school with in Humboldt.— Brian Munz (@BrianMunzTSN) April 9, 2018
Inviting you to do the same as we remember and send our thoughts to the #HumboldtBroncos.#PrayersForHumboldt #Broncostrong #Humboldtstrong #theSJHL #TSNHockey pic.twitter.com/HHwZyUZ5KG
Some added a candle to light the way for those players lost in the crash.
We are with you in Yorkton pic.twitter.com/gZ96sfZ22G— Carla Lammers (@LammersCarla) April 9, 2018
Easiest decision ever. Just in case they want to play hockey in the sun for a bit, here’s one left out in Phoenix. #HumboldtStrong pic.twitter.com/Oga4wiLjo1— Catherine Silverman (@catmsilverman) April 9, 2018
Buddy of mine moved away last year and asked if I needed an extra stick. Wrong curve for me but said it would probably come in handy at some point.— Catherine Silverman (@catmsilverman) April 9, 2018
Hope it comes in handy, Parker. #sticksoutside #Humboldt pic.twitter.com/dxLcMZ6i01
Jakarta, Indonesia is leaving out different sizes, curves just in case #HumboldtStrong pic.twitter.com/wpgXWwISCd— Jakarta Dragons (@JakartaDragons) April 9, 2018
It's there, boys. Teach the angels to skate. pic.twitter.com/Zbl0H1zA7O— Gord Dobie (@gordiedoobs) April 9, 2018
Leaving one out on the porch for the #humboldt boys, they might need it. pic.twitter.com/6RoQ4xik6E— UC Bearcat Hockey (@UCIceHockey) April 9, 2018
My boys said that @HumboldtBroncos needed these more than we did tonight. #PutYourSticksOut #HumboldtStrong @penguinsrinks @RMUMHockey @AlphaIceComplex @pensfoundation @penguins @NHL @odrbuilder @IronSleek @hankster28 @Himes412 pic.twitter.com/PeDjmioI4K— Stanley B. Whiteman (@StanWhiteman) April 10, 2018
Sticks out in Pittsburgh, PA. Our hearts are broken. #putyoursticksout #sticksoutforHumboldt #CBCNN #HumboldtBroncos #Humboldtstrong #hockeyfamily @ChillKessel @penguins @PenguinsJesus spread the word... pic.twitter.com/rNZMEZEKs5— Anita Dunham-Potter (@ExpertCruiser) April 9, 2018
Others left sticks ready at a rink in the players’ memory.
"maybe we should leave some sticks by the rink tonight buddy"..... "dad, I like that idea" #HumboldtStrong pic.twitter.com/ZCQxdkx3sO— Ambrose M. Allin (@iAmBrose8) April 9, 2018
Explained to the boys why some other boys might borrow their sticks for a game in heaven. #putyoursticksout beside the #backyardrink at sunset and a pack of coyotes started to howl. A somber moment for sure. #prayforhumbolt from Chatsworth, ON @HumboldtBroncos #odr #odrbuilder pic.twitter.com/NAXtjZw76X— Shelley Jackson (@sjacksondesign) April 10, 2018
And if there wasn’t a stick available, a jersey and a puck took the place.
@DarrenDreger I don't have a stick, but here are a couple sweaters & a puck in case the boys need them from Chambersburg, PA. #PrayersForHumboldt 💚💛 #HumboldtStrong God Bless Humboldt. ❤🙏 pic.twitter.com/TrjeU2sn3J— #3ELIEVE 🐧🦋 #LetsGoPens #SHALIEVE (@PghGrlAtHeart) April 9, 2018
While at the Hockey Hall of Fame, the sticks had a place of honor next to the Stanley Cup.
To the community of Humboldt and all of those affected by this tragedy, we stand with you #HumboldtStrong #PutYourSticksOut pic.twitter.com/jo9q3flKiH— Hockey Hall of Fame (@HockeyHallFame) April 10, 2018
Ten players with the Humboldt Broncos died in a crash last week. They were on the way to a playoff game when the team’s bus hit a tractor-trailer in Saskatchewan. Five others with connections to the team -- including two coaches, a volunteer statistician, a broadcaster and the bus driver -- also died, The Washington Post reported.
Fourteen others were hurt, CTV News reported.
