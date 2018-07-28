  • Homeless man hands out resume in lieu of begging

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. - Jasmine Scofield was driving Friday afternoon when she saw David Casarez standing in the median holding a sign. 

    The homeless man was wearing a dress shirt and tie with the sign that read: 

    “Homeless Hungry 4 Success Take A Resume”

    Scofield posted a picture Friday of Casarez and his resume to Twitter

    "He came to Silicon Valley with a dream to be successful in tech and has a lot to offer the community,” Scofield told KRON. “He's sleeping in parks and still trying to get freelance work, interviews and applications in.” 

    According to his resume, Casarez started working for General Motors after he graduated in 2014 from Texas A&M University with a degree in management information systems.

    By Saturday, Scofield said tech giants including Google, Netflix and LinkedIn had reached out to Casarez.

    "Moving to the Silicon Valley is overwhelming if you don't have the finances and established network,” Scofield told KRON. “I've struggled like he has out here, been close to his position, so it hit close to home and I knew I needed to use my platforms to try and help.”

