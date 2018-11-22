  • Homeowner shoots man breaking into home, police say

    By: Mallory Thomas, Fox23.com

    BROKEN ARROW, Okla. - A homeowner shot a person Thursday morning during a suspected home invasion in Broken Arrow, according to police.

    Police told KOKI-TV one man was shot near Kenosha and County Line Road.

    Detectives said they believe five people were involved in a home invasion when the homeowner shot one of the people multiple times.

    Officers helped the man who was shot until he was taken to the hospital, where authorities said he was last listed in critical condition.

    Five people are in custody in connection to the home invasion, police said.

