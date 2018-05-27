Hormel recalls more than 220,000 pounds of Spam

FREMONT, N.H. - Hormel has recalled 228,614 pounds of canned pork and chicken products sold throughout the United States and Guam after metal objects were found in them by consumers.
The recalled Spam and “Hormel Foods Black-Label Luncheon Loaf” were made from Feb. 8 to Feb. 10 and include “EST. 199N” on the bottom of the can, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.
The recall affects 12-oz. cans of “Spam Classic” shipped throughout the United States with a best by date February 2021 date and production codes: F020881, F020882, F020883, F020884, F020885, F020886, F020887, F020888 and F020889; and 12-oz. cans of “Hormel Foods Black-Label Luncheon Loaf” shipped to Guam with a best by date of February 2021 and production codes F02098 and F02108.
There were reports of minor oral injuries to consumers who ate the tainted product. The inspection service did not get any other reports of injuries.
The products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase. Hormel consumer response can be contacted at 800-523-4635.
