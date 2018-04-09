0 Hospital begins preparations for Will, Kate and new baby

The newest royal baby will soon be born, and the hospital where he or she will be delivered is making all the preparations before the royal arrival.

Prince William and Duchess Katherine are said to not know whether the latest soon-to-be royal is a boy or a girl, but either way, the baby will make its debut at the same hospital where his or her older brother and sister, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, were born, CNN reported.

Ether way, big changes are starting to happen at the St. Mary’s hospital. Parking is now prohibited outside the Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s Hospital in London and medical staff are either working or on standby from Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust, Daily Mail reported.

Parking restrictions now up outside the Lindo Wing at St Mary's Hospital, Paddington, ready for the #RoyalBaby

Guy Thorpe-Beeston and Alan Farthing are both scheduled to help Kate deliver the new baby, Daily Mail reported.

Thorpe-Beeston delivered Princess Charlotte in 2015. Farthing is the Queen’s doctor.

The baby’s due date is sometime in April, but the exact date has not been released.

Bets are being placed on whether the baby, who will be fifth in line to the throne, will be a boy or a girl, and what the baby will be named.

Bookmaker William Hill says that many believe the baby will be a girl and that the couple will name her Mary, with Alice a 6-1 favorite and Victoria an 8-1 favorite, Daily Mail reported.

Kate is currently on maternity leave, Express reported, and is expected to take time off after the baby’s birth, but is expected to be at the wedding of brother-in-law Prince Harry when he marries Meghan Markle on May 19, Daily Mail reported.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge leave after Easter service at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on April 1, 2018 in Windsor, England. Simon Dawson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

