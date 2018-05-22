  • Houston Texans star J.J. Watt visits Santa Fe High School shooting victims

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt continues to make an impact in the wake of the mass shooting at a southeastern Texas high school, KTRK reported.

    Watt visited some of the victims injured in the deadly shooting at Santa Fe High School on Monday and took photographs with them and their nurses at the hospital. He also visited several victims at their homes, KHOU reported.

    A gunman opened fire Friday at the high school in Santa Fe, Texas, killing 10 and wounding 13.

    Among the students Watt visited Monday was Chase Yarborough, who he visited at home; and Clay Horn, who remains in the hospital after suffering a gunshot wound.

    Horn could undergo more surgery Tuesday, KTRK reported.

    Last week, Watt offered to pay the funeral expenses for the people who were killed.

