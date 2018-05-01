  • How to get free Chipotle on Teacher Appreciation Day

    By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Chipotle will celebrate Teacher Appreciation Day on May 8 with a tasty deal: buy one, get one free burrito, bowl, salad or order of tacos at participating stores.

    According to the restaurant chain's website, educators can claim their freebie from 3 p.m. to close Tuesday, May 8, by presenting their faculty ID.

    The promotion is limited to "one free entree item per customer," available "for in-restaurant orders only" and "not valid for online, mobile, fax or catering orders," the website says

    To be on the safe side, contact your local Chipotle to make sure it is participating in the offer.

