How to take advantage of Florida's hurricane sales tax holiday

    By: Kevin Williams, WFTV.com

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Hurricane season is here, and right now people in Florida can stock up on storm necessities without paying sales tax.

    Florida’s Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday runs through Thursday, June 7.

    Some of the qualifying items include: 

    • Reusable ice (selling for $10 or less)
    • Candles, flashlights, lanterns, and any portable self-powered light source powered by battery, solar, hand-crank or gas (selling for $20 or less)
    • Any gas or diesel fuel container, including LP gas and kerosene containers (selling for $30 or less)
    • Nonelectrical coolers and ice chests for food storage ($30 or less)
    • Bungee cords ($50 or less)
    • Ground anchor systems ($50 or less)
    • Radios (two-way or weather band) powered by battery, solar, or hand crank ($50 or less)
    • Ratchet straps ($50 or less)
    • Tarps ($50 or less)
    • Tie-down kits ($50 or less)
    • Visqueen, plastic sheeting, plastic drop cloths, and other flexible waterproof sheeting ($50 or less)
    • Portable generators that can be used for light, communications, or to preserve food in the event of a power outage ($750 or less)

    Food and other canned goods are not included in the tax holiday.

    Click here to read the complete list of qualifying items and restrictions.

