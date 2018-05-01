Hungry driver smashes McDonald's drive-thru window with a bat over biscuits and gravy

LUBBOCK, Texas - Police in Lubbock, Texas, are searching for a man who allegedly took a bat to the drive-thru window at a local McDonald’s when he had to wait for his biscuits and gravy.
It happened early Monday morning just before 4 a.m., according to KCBD-TV. Restaurant employees told police a customer was trying to order biscuits and gravy. They asked the man to wait while they reset their system, which they do every day around that time, according to the police report. They told the customer it would take about 20 minutes, KCBD reported.
Witnesses said the man then parked his truck and approached the drive-thru window where he used a bat to smash it to pieces before fleeing the scene.
No one was injured in the incident.
Police are investigating.
